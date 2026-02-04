Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff bury the hatchet after Charli XCX collab?

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff sparked feud speculations after abrupt end to longtime partnership

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff seemingly put the feud rumours to rest at the Grammys, as the singer quietly celebrated the evening with her longtime pal and collaborator.

The 36-year-old pop superstar reportedly attended the Grammys 2026 afterparty hosted by Antonoff after the main award show at Crypto.com Arena was over, and the majority of the celebrity guests had left.

Although The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker was not nominated herself this year due to ineligibility, she supported the Bleachers frontman after he became the most nominated songwriter of all time, a record he now shares with Swift.

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s appearance at the Isimo hitmaker’s after-party shut down the speculations surrounding the end of their friendship after they abruptly put an end to their longtime creative partnership.

With the album announcement of The Life of a Showgirl, Swift moved in a different direction with Max Martin and Shellback, while Antonoff worked on Sabrina Carpenter’s album Man’s Best Friend, without so much as a mention to each other.

Eagle-eyed Swifties also noticed that Antonoff was not a part of Swift’s Eras Tour documentary, despite being there during the tour. Moreover, the music producer working with Swift’s famous nemesis, Charli XCX, also raised some brows after the two were revealed to be making music together for the movie, Mother Mary.

However, given the latest update it seems that the two have remained friends despite creating separate albums without collaborating. It reignited the hopes in Antonoff-Swift duo fans that they might come together again for future projects.