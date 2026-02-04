Jesy Nelson breaks down in emotional interview over twin's life-limiting condition

Jesy Nelson put on a brave face as she spoke about the tragic prognosis facing her twins, Ocean and Story, nine months, revealing that the doctors have said they may not live beyond the age of two.

The former Little Mix star, 34, who has recently separated from her fiancé Zion Foster, is reportedly said to remain 'united as co-parents' as she continues to raise awareness about the condition.

The genetic neuromuscular disease SMA1 causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting due to motor neuron loss.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast, Jesy, who recently split from the children's father Zion Foster, 26, said she is hopeful that her babies will defy the odds.

Jesy said: 'So spinal muscular atrophy is a muscular wasting disease, so they don't have a gene that we all have in our body.

'Their muscles are now deteriorating and wasting away, and if you don't get them treatment in time, eventually the muscles will all just die, which then affects the breathing, the swallowing, everything. And they will die before the age of two.

'It's not okay, but it is what it is, and I just have to accept it, and now just try and make the best out of this situation... And my girls are the strongest, most resilient babies and I really believe that they are going to defy all the odds.'

It comes after it appeared to be confirmed that the couple had separated after Jesy was spotted without her wedding ring during her This Morning appearance earlier this month.