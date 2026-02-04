Mark Ruffalo breaks silence on rumours of getting fired from 'Disney'

Mark Ruffalo promotes 'Crime 101' with Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry

Mark Ruffalo has finally addressed the rumours of him getting fired from Disney.

The speculations emerged after it was revealed that the Task actor will not be returning as The Hulk in Avengers: Doomsday.

Internet started making assumptions that he might have been fired by the Disney Studios for his strong remarks about President Donald Trump that he made at the 2026 Golden Globes while protesting against ICE.

The 58-year-old is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Crime 101 along with Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry.

In an interview with The News Movement, the Now You See Me actor was asked about the rumours of him leaving Disney.

Mark responded saying that people keep asking me if “I got fired by Disney”, but in reality, that is not the case.

The actor added, “Not that I know of. People keep going, like did you get fired. I’m like not that I know of.”

“It’s nonsense”, Hemsworth stated in support of Ruffalo. Meanwhile, Berry also added to his statement, “We would protest.”

Mark revealed that he has a good relationship with the Studio bosses and he will be there as long as they have me.

“I’ll be there as long as they have me. But I have a good relationship with them. And who knows, there might be things I’m already doing that… I’m around let me just say that”, shared The Avengers actor.

Ruffalo may not be in Avengers: Doomsday, but is set to play Hulk in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day.