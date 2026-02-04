Shaboozey releases passionate defence for Grammys speech about immigrants

Shaboozey has broken his silence about the backlash against his politically charged speech at the 2026 Grammys.

The singer and rapper, who won Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the latest awards ceremony, dedicated his accolade to immigrants.

“Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them, for all children of immigrants,” he said in his winning speech.

As his address became just one of the many similar speeches delivered during the show, in light of the ongoing ICE unrest in the US, Shaboozey sparked uproar from various sides.

However, the A Bar Song vocalist chose to address the backlash from the African-American community, who felt that their efforts as non-immigrants were belittled by the speech.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we — Black people, have also built this country. My words were never intended to dismiss that truth,” he shared.

“I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had.”

He further noted that winning his award “on the first day of Black History Month” compelled him to consider it an achievement which also belonged to those who “fought, sacrificed, and succeeded long before me.”

“It stands on the foundation laid by generations of Black people who fought, sacrificed, and succeeded long before me. This moment belongs to all of us,” he added.

“My entire career has been rooted in lifting people up, honoring where we come from, and expanding what’s possible. I am proud to be part of this legacy, and I intend to continue doing that work for the rest of my life. With Love, Chibueze,” his statement concluded.

As noted by Shaboozey in his new message, he became the first black artist to win the Grammy for Best Country Duo. He won the prize for his song Amen, which also features fellow winner Jelly Roll.