Tim McGraw excites fans with surprising details into new tour

February 04, 2026

Tim McGraw has an exciting summer planned for country music fans, and he broke the news on social media.

The 58-year-old singer and actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 3, and announced his all-summer long tour, with dates for several stops across the country.

The Cowboy Lullaby singer teased in the caption, “Coming to a city near you…,” and went on to share the details into all 33 shows, starting from July 9, in Bethel, New York.

McGraw shared a video alongside featuring a montage of his live performances as he reflected on the importance of performing live to an audience.

“The band and I are so excited to get back out on the road this summer. And we’ve got three really special stadium shows – with some really special guests. I can’t believe they all agreed to join me!! THE CHICKS and LADY A! I dare you to find more hits in one show! This will be a great night of incredible songs and musicianship. 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne will join us for select dates and we can’t wait to see everyone,” the country star told the media.

The stops listed in the post are as follows:

  • Bethel, NY
  • Holmdel, NJ
  • Hershey, PA
  • Toronto, ON
  • Cuyahoga Falls, OH
  • Burgettstown, PA
  • Camden, NJ
  • Wantagh, NY
  • Saratoga Springs, NY
  • Boston, MA
  • Syracuse, NY
  • Darien Center, NY
  • Virginia Beach, VA
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Daniel Island - Charleston, SC
  • Birmingham, AL
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Bristow, VA
  • Kansas City, MO
  • East Troy, WI
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Clarkston, MI
  • Grand Rapids, MI
  • Austin, TX
  • Dallas, TX
  • Rogers, AR
  • St. Louis, MO
  • Noblesville, IN
  • Tinley Park, IL
  • Alpharetta, GA
  • Tampa, FL
  • West Palm Beach, FL
