Bebe Rexha shares rare update on personal life: ‘There's three of them'

Bebe Rexha has provided an interesting update about her romantic life, a while after entrusting her fans with a special “mission”.

During her outing during the Grammys weekend, the singer-songwriter was asked by a paparazzi photographer whether she has a boyfriend yet.

“No. I have three on the roster. There’s three of them,” she quipped.

Sharing the entertaining interaction to his Instagram, the photographer wrote, “I Think @beberexha has me as 1 of top 3 on her dating roster.”

Bebe, who is usually private about her personal life, previously set her fans onto a hilarious task as she asked “Rexhars” to find her “a baby daddy.”

After listing her requirements in the departments of looks, height, and job, the 36-year-old performer added, “Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven.”

“Send me options,” she told her fans.

While her dating whereabouts still remain under wraps, Bebe Rexha recently signed with a new record label, Empire.

Reflecting on the move, after working with Warner Records, she told Variety that she plans to prioritise her role as “a singer and songwriter” instead of merely producing “record after record.”

“It’s never been about putting out record after record. People may know me as a pop artist, but at my core I’ve always been a singer and songwriter first,” she said.