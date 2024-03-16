 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton royal return: Health expert shares major update

Eloise Wells Morin
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is preparing for royal return following her abdominal surgery, a medical expert has shared major update on the health of the future queen.

Speaking to GB News, Dr James Thompson said Kate Middleton has been encouraged to "keep active" at Adelaide Cottage, where she is recuperating from surgery with Prince William and their children.

The health expert said: "Depending on the severity of abdominal surgery, patients are typically advised to get up on their feet and walk in the early stages of the recovery.

"We would expect that Kate is encouraged to do the same and will keep active during her stay at Adelaide Cottage."

The fresh claims about Kate Middleton’s return to royal duties came days after the Princess of Wales sparked controversy with edited photo and later issued an apology over it.

She tweeted, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”


