Photo: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin cannot wait to be ‘in love again’?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seemingly cannot help but idealize their past fairytale romance, which has reportedly faded away over the years.

As fans will know, the celebrity couple tied the knot in 2019, but as per new reports they are going through a rough patch in their marriage from the past one year.

With that being said, Justin and Hailey model are reportedly thinking to go for a family trip this spring in an attempt to save their marriage from divorce.

“It’s been a struggle but Justin and Hailey both want to make this work,” claimed an insider privy to the publication Life & Style.

They further established, “They just need to get back to that place where they’re in love again.”

According to the source, “Justin and Hailey are planning a trip this spring where they can relax and be themselves away from the public eye and meddlesome people,” adding that it also includes their immediate family.

The source even mentioned Stephen Baldwin, Hailey’s father, and his controversial post, which reportedly “felt like a betrayal of their confidence."

“The last thing they need is for Hailey’s dad to make such a public spectacle of their problems,” the source also remarked before conclusion.