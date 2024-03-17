Photo: Jason Momoa spills the beans on 'Dune: Part 3'

Jason Momoa is reportedly all-set up to make an ‘epic’ comeback in the third installment of Dune.

For the unfamiliar, Jason Momoa features as the sturdy Duncan Idaho in the 2021’ blockbuster sci-fi flick, Dune.

However, fans reportedly missed the character in the second installment of this movie, which is now showing in theatres.

Recently, Jason Momoa has excited fans as he reportedly confirmed his return in Dune: Part 3.

In a recent chat with Men’s Health Magazine, the ex-husband of Lisa Bonet talked about a myriad of different topics, including his “cool” character from the Dune Universe.

When Jason asked the interviewer if he has read the original novel by Frenk Herbert, he replied in denial.

To this, the 44-year-old Game of Thrones alum remarked, “you should definitely check out the books, man, because a lot of stuff is going to go down” after noting that he is “going to go see” Dune: Part2 “again” because “there are so many things you miss. There are so many things going on.”

Eager to spill some secrets about the third movie, he added, “It'll be a good future now if Duncan Idaho may have some sort of ... You know what we did have?”

But he stopped and said, “Oh man, I can't actually say this. I'll get in trouble. F***."

“Well, there was something that was really cool that went into the movie that didn't make the first one, and it was pretty epic,” he concluded.