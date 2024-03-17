Meghan Markle feeling conflicted emotions over Kate Middleton’s turmoil

Meghan Markle is seemingly facing a major conflict while witnessing the turmoil Kate Middleton is being put through during her recuperation from surgery.

Insights and claims about Meghan Markle and her plans have been shared by royal commentator Christopher Andersen.

He weighed in on things while speaking to Fox News Digital.

At the time he referenced a seemingly ‘I told you so’ energy being experienced by the Duchess of Sussex, while looking at Kate’s ongoing smear campaign.

He started by saying, “Meghan, in particular, must be incredibly conflicted about all the incoming heat Kate and the royals are taking, not to mention the way the palace … continues to bungle things on a daily basis.”

“On one hand, Meghan had to be sympathetic about all the stress Kate is going through as she copes with a serious medical issue. On the other hand, the palace media machine has never been more exposed for what it is: a complete mess, a total disaster.”

During the course of his chat the same expert also went on to make parallels between the Windsor’s and the Sussexes before highlighting how “Meghan and Harry know what it’s like to wake up and see those screaming tabloid headlines targeting them for one thing or another.”

Before singing off he also added, “In [the couple’s] case, they were pilloried for, among other things, saying too much. In the royal family’s case, it’s for not saying enough about the medical crisis being faced by Kate.”