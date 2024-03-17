 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton fans receive exciting news amid her absence following surgery

William Blythe Haynes
Sunday, March 17, 2024

Royal fans have received an exciting news related to Princess of Wales Kate Middleton health amid her absence from the public eye following abdominal surgery in January.

The exciting news comes as Kate Middleton’s absence has led to great speculations amongst royal watchers and wild conspiracy theories swirling about the future queen's condition online.

Amid these rumours, a royal source close to the Wales family told The Times claiming that Kate Middleton has been seen present at her children's school in recent weeks.

The publication, citing insiders, claims, "Kate has been at Lambrook to support the children."

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah has also shared major update on Kate Middleton's health and claimed, "After school, it is just the five of them at home, with Kate, rather than a cook or housekeeper, usually preparing dinner," despite recovering from surgery.

