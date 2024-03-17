Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for ‘amazing' son Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner has shared a heartfelt note to wish her ‘amazing’ son Rob Kardashian on his 37th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Kris Jenner shared never-before-seen photos of Rob to wish him a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy birthday to my wonderful, amazing son Rob!!! You are the most incredible son a mother could ever ask for and one of the most loving, generous, kind, caring men I’ve ever known.

“You will never know how much of my heart you hold. You are not only an amazing son but the world’s best daddy to Dream, and she loves you so much!!!!”

She further said, “It is such a joy to see you grow as a father with every year that goes by, and I hope you know how proud I am of you every single day. I am so SO blessed and I thank God that he chose me to be your mommy.”

"I am the luckiest mother in the whole world!!!! Happy birthday Rob! Love, Mommy @robkardashianofficial,” Kris Jenner concluded.



Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian showered love on their mother’s post about son Rob by pressing the heart button.