Ed Sheeran takes Mumbai crowd by storm with Diljit Dosanjh

Ed Sheeran just delivered the crowd of Mumbai a star-studded show on Saturday, March 16, 2024 as a part of his ongoing Mathematics Tour.

The Perfect crooner held his latest concert at the Mahalaxmi Race Course as several spectators attended the live show.

Sheeran took to his official Instagram account to post about his performance at the concert, an unexpected yet exciting collaboration with none other than Diljit Dosanjh.



As the Photograph hit-maker sang in Punjabi language for the first time, he captioned the collaborative post, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come !”



In a video uploaded in a separate post by Dosanjh, he can be seen chatting it up with Sheeran as the two vibed together. The Indian singer captioned the post "ONE LOVE," referencing his own song.

Reportedly, many other stars from the Bollywood industry such as Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor, attended Sheeran’s concert as well.

