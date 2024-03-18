 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ed Sheeran takes Mumbai crowd by storm with Diljit Dosanjh

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Ed Sheeran takes Mumbai crowd by storm with Diljit Dosanjh
Ed Sheeran takes Mumbai crowd by storm with Diljit Dosanjh

Ed Sheeran just delivered the crowd of Mumbai a star-studded show on Saturday, March 16, 2024 as a part of his ongoing Mathematics Tour.

The Perfect crooner held his latest concert at the Mahalaxmi Race Course as several spectators attended the live show.

Sheeran took to his official Instagram account to post about his performance at the concert, an unexpected yet exciting collaboration with none other than Diljit Dosanjh.

As the Photograph hit-maker sang in Punjabi language for the first time, he captioned the collaborative post, “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come !”

In a video uploaded in a separate post by Dosanjh, he can be seen chatting it up with Sheeran as the two vibed together. The Indian singer captioned the post "ONE LOVE," referencing his own song.

Reportedly, many other stars from the Bollywood industry such as Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor, attended Sheeran’s concert as well.

More From Entertainment:

50 Cent reveals what makes Eminem his best friend

50 Cent reveals what makes Eminem his best friend
Willie Nelson 75th album 'The Border': Everything we know

Willie Nelson 75th album 'The Border': Everything we know
Kim Kardashian sends love to 'best brother' Rob Kardashian on his 37th birthday

Kim Kardashian sends love to 'best brother' Rob Kardashian on his 37th birthday
Sydney Sweeney spills the tea about 'Euphoria' season 3

Sydney Sweeney spills the tea about 'Euphoria' season 3
Brenda Song credits Macaulay Culkin for feeling 'most beautiful'

Brenda Song credits Macaulay Culkin for feeling 'most beautiful'
Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for 'amazing' son Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner shares heartfelt birthday note for 'amazing' son Rob Kardashian
Oprah Winfrey expresses gratitude for GLAAD Award

Oprah Winfrey expresses gratitude for GLAAD Award
Meghan Markle demanding all the dirty work from Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle demanding all the dirty work from Prince Harry
Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73

Steve Harley, renowned musician breathes his last at 73
Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery

Kate Middleton receives strong warning related to her health amid recovery
Kate Middleton replaced by stand in at St Patrick's Day Parade: See pic

Kate Middleton replaced by stand in at St Patrick's Day Parade: See pic
Zoe Saldana enjoys night out with husband Marco

Zoe Saldana enjoys night out with husband Marco