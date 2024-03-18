Zendaya, Tom Holland groove to Whitney Houston at BNP Paribas Open

File Footage

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a cute date at the Tennis court as they were seen giggling and singing along to Whitney Houston’s Grammy-nominated song.



The fan-favorite pair was seen seated at the Tennis Channel suite at the BNP Paribas Open Women’s Final at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

Zendaya donned a Louis Vuitton white jacket with a matching tennis skirt while Tom Holland opted for a brown shirt with a white top underneath, paired with tinted glasses.

Enjoying a tennis date amid their busy schedules, the pair was caught on camera singing along and dancing to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Notable to mention, the actress who plays former Tennis prodigy-turned-coach is getting into Tennis ahead of her press tour for her upcoming sports film Challengers, slated for release on April 26, 2024.

She later went to meet Iga Świątek, who defeated Maria Sakkari with a dominant performance and secured her victory.

Afterwards, the Polish tennis player posted a story on her Instagram handle, expressing her admiration for Zendaya, she wrote, “WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Thank You Zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful”.

It is worth mentioning here that the adorable tennis date comes a month after Tom Holland shut down breakup rumors as he supported his girlfriend at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London on February 15.

Zendaya also went out of her way to praise the Spider-Man actor during a recent interview and gushed, “I think someone who has beautiful charisma is Mr. Tom Holland.”