Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lawrence exposes dark reality of Hollywood producers?

Hollywood allegedly has set an unrealistic set of standards when it comes to beauty. Jennifer Lawrence said she had to endure one after producers demand.

Reflecting on the degrading attitude she suffered, the Oscar winner said her road to stardom was beset by her body image issues.

In a throwback interview, the Hunger Games actress spoke out on the demeaning manner of a few producers who asked her to shed weight.

“A female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me,” she told Elle.

The year-old continued, “We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates. After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet.”

Adding insult to injury, Jennifer recalled being asked to do an adult film which she said was extremely “humiliating and degrading”.

