Kate Middleton done ‘picking up pieces' for Sussexes

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seemingly trying to find a way to hunker down amid marriage controversy.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were recently spotted shopping alongside children after a hiatus from Kate’s abdominal surgery, are focusing on their family.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells the Mirror: "For the next couple of weeks over the Easter school holidays, Wills and Kate are hunkering down and concentrating on their family life. They have been working hard picking up all the pieces since the departure of Harry and Meghan.

She adds: "And they have kept silent over the unpleasant slurs made in Harry's book published a year ago. Kate is made of strong stuff as are all the Middleton women. But it doesn't stop her being hurt. They deserve some final downtime with their kids before it all starts up again."

Ms Seward continues: "Not only did it affect her but the children. They are protective of their mother – especially as she has been unwell."