By
Melanie Walker
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Sophie Turner's new divorce move affects Joe Jonas?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are still on good terms despite the recent divorce update.

A rep close to the pop singer came forward with clarification after the Game of Thrones alum asked the court to “reactivate” their divorce proceedings.

Joe and Sophie are currently battling over custody of their two daughters Willa (aged 3) and Delphine (17 months) after the former filed for divorce in September 2023 to end his four year marriage with the actress.

TMZ reported that she had asked to “reactivate” their divorce proceedings because she wants the judge to step in and decide on the child custody settlement as she and her estranged husband failed to work out an agreement through mediation.

Sophie wanted to take them to her homeland of the UK while Joe wanted to keep them in the United States, according to the outlet.

However, a source claimed that the two are “still amicable.”

“The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” an insider close to Joe told TMZ.

According to reports, the pair initially opted for mediation because they wanted to keep their marital woes private.

However, with Sophie’s new move, the filings will be made public.

