Kate Middleton loses royal family's trust as she follows in Harry, Meghan's footsteps

File Footage

Kate Middleton brought major hardship upon herself after she admitted to altering her now-infamous Mother’s Day photograph.



The Princess of Wales has lost the trust of the Royal family members as well as the British public after she issued an impulsive apology for “editing” her photograph.

Kate seems to be following in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps. They lost the Royal family’s trust by publically attacking them while the Princess did so by humiliating them by acknowledging that she edits Royal photographs.

A former Buckingham Palace staffer spilled to The Daily Beast that Kate will no longer be in charge of taking photographs of the Royal family after two of her pictures were found manipulated.



First, the new agencies issued killing notification over her Mother’s Day snap then Getty Images found that another image taken by Kate, featuring Queen Elizabeth II, had been altered.

The Royal source told the publication that the Princess of Wales will now be delegating the task of taking photographs to professional photographers as she is no longer a “trusted” source.

“We won’t be seeing any more official pictures with Kate’s credit,” they told the publication. “It would just stir the whole story up again. The kids are older now anyway, so it is less of an issue.”

The source was then asked whether it was true that the palace had limited options given the recent statement from major picture agencies indicating they no longer consider Kensington Palace a reliable source.

To this, they replied, “They could continue to put her pictures out on social media but the point is, they won’t.”