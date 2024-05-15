 

King Charles makes big decision to strengthen his reign amid abdication calls

King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate after he was diagnosed with cancer in February

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

King Charles makes big decision to strengthen his reign amid abdication calls

King Charles has taken a major decision to strengthen power on his reign amid abdication calls following his cancer diagnosis.

Prince William and Harry’s father, who was officially crowned as King in May last year, took to the historic decision nearly a year after his coronation.

King Charles has become patron of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), following in the footsteps of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to reports, reigning monarchs have traditionally served as the figurehead for the lifesaving charity since it was founded in 1824, with George IV its first patron.

The RNLI took to its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared King Charles decision.

“We’re proud to announce that His Majesty King Charles III will be our new Patron,” it tweeted.

The post further reads, “His Majesty succeeds Queen Elizabeth II and continues the tradition of patronage for the charity by the reigning monarch, which began when the RNLI was founded in 1824.”

King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate after he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

More From Entertainment

Netflix Bridgeton's Nicola Coughlan talks growing up with Luke Newton on set video

Netflix Bridgeton's Nicola Coughlan talks growing up with Luke Newton on set
Prince Harry, Meghan snub King Charles as they reunite with Lilibet, Archie after Nigeria trip

Prince Harry, Meghan snub King Charles as they reunite with Lilibet, Archie after Nigeria trip
King Charles' cancer blamed for increasing Prince Harry estrangement video

King Charles' cancer blamed for increasing Prince Harry estrangement
Prince William issues first statement as King Charles takes major step again Meghan Markle, Harry video

Prince William issues first statement as King Charles takes major step again Meghan Markle, Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally dish on Nigerian trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally dish on Nigerian trip
Kate Middleton, William's photographer reacts to King Charles portrait unveiled at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton, William's photographer reacts to King Charles portrait unveiled at Buckingham Palace
King Charles ‘terrified' and ‘in hell' in Buckingham Palace engagement

King Charles ‘terrified' and ‘in hell' in Buckingham Palace engagement
Lori Beth Denberg makes shocking allegations against Dan Schneider

Lori Beth Denberg makes shocking allegations against Dan Schneider
Prince Harry ‘disowns' Meghan Markle father, declares Nigerians his ‘in-laws'

Prince Harry ‘disowns' Meghan Markle father, declares Nigerians his ‘in-laws'
Meghan Markle ‘missed her babies' in Nigeria but happy she was in ‘motherland'

Meghan Markle ‘missed her babies' in Nigeria but happy she was in ‘motherland'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Archewell is ‘full compliant' over delinquent row video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry confirm Archewell is ‘full compliant' over delinquent row

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for more ‘memorable trips' after Nigeria video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for more ‘memorable trips' after Nigeria