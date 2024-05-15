King Charles makes big decision to strengthen his reign amid abdication calls

King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate after he was diagnosed with cancer in February

King Charles has taken a major decision to strengthen power on his reign amid abdication calls following his cancer diagnosis.



Prince William and Harry’s father, who was officially crowned as King in May last year, took to the historic decision nearly a year after his coronation.

King Charles has become patron of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), following in the footsteps of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to reports, reigning monarchs have traditionally served as the figurehead for the lifesaving charity since it was founded in 1824, with George IV its first patron.

The RNLI took to its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared King Charles decision.

“We’re proud to announce that His Majesty King Charles III will be our new Patron,” it tweeted.

The post further reads, “His Majesty succeeds Queen Elizabeth II and continues the tradition of patronage for the charity by the reigning monarch, which began when the RNLI was founded in 1824.”

