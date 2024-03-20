 
menu

George Strait makes surprise announcement of upcoming Texas concert

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

George Strait makes surprise announcement of upcoming Texas concert
George Strait makes surprise announcement of upcoming Texas concert

George Strait just announced his return to his native state for a standalone performance at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on June 15, 2024.

The Write This Down hit-maker is expected to be joined by fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman for The King at Kyle Field one night only concert. Its tickets go on sale for the general public on March 28, 2024.

This news comes after Strait announced his 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton and special guests Little Big Town, however none of the concerts held were in Texas.

Many of fans of The King of Country music voiced their disappointment over the lack of Texas shows on social media and the artist seemed to wittily handle the response.

He took to his official Instagram account to upload a cryptic video with a compilation of comments from disappointed fans that ended with a photo of Strait holding two thumbs up.

George Strait announced his one-night show in Texas, on Tuesday, a day after he uploaded the reel to hype up his fan base.

More From Entertainment:

'Dragon Ball' breaks important update after Toriyama's passing

'Dragon Ball' breaks important update after Toriyama's passing
Michael Keaton praises Jenna Ortega for work in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Michael Keaton praises Jenna Ortega for work in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and others to perform at Country Calling festival

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and others to perform at Country Calling festival
Disney announces 14 legends: Harrison Ford, Miley Cyrus and more

Disney announces 14 legends: Harrison Ford, Miley Cyrus and more
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan part ways again: 'It's officially over'

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan part ways again: 'It's officially over'
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Harry Style inspired ‘The Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Harry Style inspired ‘The Idea of You'
Megan Fox offers update on her cosmetic procedures: 'It's not that much'

Megan Fox offers update on her cosmetic procedures: 'It's not that much'
Megan Fox reveals she 'wasn't great' to ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox reveals she 'wasn't great' to ex Brian Austin Green
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not trusted' with Kate Middleton's updates

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not trusted' with Kate Middleton's updates
Jelly Roll reveals mouth 'reconstruction' surgery journey: Watch

Jelly Roll reveals mouth 'reconstruction' surgery journey: Watch
Denzel Washington starrer 'High and Low' gears for production

Denzel Washington starrer 'High and Low' gears for production
Kanye West makes naughty confession about ex in new interview

Kanye West makes naughty confession about ex in new interview