George Strait makes surprise announcement of upcoming Texas concert

George Strait just announced his return to his native state for a standalone performance at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on June 15, 2024.

The Write This Down hit-maker is expected to be joined by fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman for The King at Kyle Field one night only concert. Its tickets go on sale for the general public on March 28, 2024.

This news comes after Strait announced his 2024 tour with Chris Stapleton and special guests Little Big Town, however none of the concerts held were in Texas.

Many of fans of The King of Country music voiced their disappointment over the lack of Texas shows on social media and the artist seemed to wittily handle the response.



He took to his official Instagram account to upload a cryptic video with a compilation of comments from disappointed fans that ended with a photo of Strait holding two thumbs up.

George Strait announced his one-night show in Texas, on Tuesday, a day after he uploaded the reel to hype up his fan base.