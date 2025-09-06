Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals her ultimate '90s style icon

Sarah Michelle Gellar's '90s style icon comes to light

Sarah Michelle Gellar just shared which ‘90s character’s wardrobe she would trade for “in seconds.”

A reporter from PEOPLE magazine asked the 48-year-old American actress which '90s or early 2000s characters she would swap closets with and she replied, “Kathryn Merteuil in seconds.”

"That's easy. She had an incredible closet,” Gellar quipped, admiring her fashion choice.

When she was asked if she had any particular look of Merteuil in mind, she then referred to her sleek blazer and bustier combo.

Gellar explained, "My first [favorite] was the suit, the iconic suit she wears in the beginning, because I was 20 when we started that.”

The Scream 2 star recalled, "Our costume designer wanted to get a custom-made suit and she took me to this very famous store in Los Angeles called Trashy Lingerie. I had never been in, because I was like 20."

“I was like, ‘Oh, I don't know if I could go in there,’ but it wound up being one of the best custom shops for corsets and any kind of undergarments that you would wear. I was properly fit,” she noted.

They “custom-made the corset that goes underneath the iconic suit in the beginning,” the Dexter: Original Sin actress shared.

Notably, the whole experience from fitting to the perfect final product was “incredible.”

"It was really the first time I think I'd had anything tailor-made like that, where they take your measurements and they build it from scratch,” Sarah Michelle Gellar quipped.