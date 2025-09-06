 
Alex Warren shares rare views on hit track 'Ordinary'

Alex Warren shared his original thoughts about track 'Ordinary'

September 06, 2025

Alex Warren has been celebrating a career-defining track, which did not come across as something "special" to him right away.

As fans will know, his hit single Ordinary is now one of the biggest tracks of the year. 

However, the 24-year-old crooner shared in his latest interview with Us Weekly  that he was not exactly sold on it in the beginning.

“Funny enough, I wasn’t obsessed with the song while we were writing it or even when I first heard it finished,” Warren admitted. 

“Thankfully, the wonderful people that helped me write it pushed really hard for it,” he added. 

“The next day or two, I played it so many times, and it was just one of those songs I never got tired of no matter what,” he said. “It grew on me quickly, and I knew it was something I had to show the world.”

Now, this track has earned the coveted “song of summer” buzz, something that still thrills Warren. 

“That’s so cool to hear!” he said, before sharing his own seasonal playlist.

 “I’ve been listening to a lot of different people lately. Honestly, anything off of Gigi Perez’s most recent album [At the Beach, in Every Life] would probably be my choice. She’s so sick, and man, can that girl sing,” he praised before starting a new topic. 

