Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and others to perform at Country Calling festival

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church and Tyler Childers along with many other artists have just been announced as performers for the first-ever, two-day long Country Calling music festival.

The Country Calling music festival took to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to unveil the exciting news with a poster of the upcoming festival as well announcement that the event will take place in Ocean City, Maryland.

Country Calling will be kicking off their event on October 4 , 2024 with their first line-up of performances featuring, Hueston, Jimmy Charles, Ingrid Andress, Ella Langley, Alexandra Kay, The Red Clay Strays, NEEDTOBREATHE, Riley Green, Warren Zeiders, Clint Black, Martina McBride, Eric Church and Jelly Roll, according to the poster.

Dasha, Drayton Farley, Priscilla Block, Alana Springsteen, Nikki Lane, Tanya Tucker, Parmalee, Paul Cauthen, Bailey Zimmerman, Brothers Osborne, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers and Lainey Wilson are slated to perform on the second day, that is, October 5, 2024.



This inaugural country music festival will include performances of more than two dozen artists on three different stages, including two on the beach and another along the boardwalk

Country Calling tickets will be available to the public from Friday morning, March 22, 2024 if the tickets remain after presale ends, according to the festival organizers.