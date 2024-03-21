 
Meghan Markle shows Kate Middleton she's ‘in charge' with latest move

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Meghan Markle has shown her sister-in-law Kate Middleton who’s “in charge” after she dropped her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex’s launching her brand at a time when the royal family is dealing with back-to-back controversies, latest being Kate’s photo and video scandal, shows she just wants to “win.”

Reflecting on how Meghan prioritized being visible during royal engagements before exiting her role as a working member of the Royal Family, Angela Levin told GB News that the Duchess has always been “impatient.”

“She wants to be in charge,” Levin said, adding, “She didn’t want to be walking behind Catherine often during the time when they were there.”

“She would try and go first into the next room,” the expert shared. “The aides, some of them would walk incredibly quickly to hold them back because they couldn’t go before Queen Elizabeth, who was alive at the time.”

“Being polite and understanding where you are is very important,” she noted. “If she had stayed, she could have been terrific with many of the things she could have done, but she couldn’t wait. She’s very impatient.”

“She has to win, and she’s shown that with her new website,” claimed Levin.

