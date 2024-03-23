 
Harrison Ford almost starred in THIS Martin Scorsese movie

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Harrison Ford is one of the most successful actors of all-time. He is most famous for his roles Indiana Jones, Han Solo and Jack Ryan.

According to Collider, Ford was almost taken on board for Martin Scorsese’s 1991 remake, Cape Fear.

The film was a rendition of the Robert Mitchum and Gregory Peck classic and a collaboration of Scorsese with none other than Robert De Niro.

Ford and De Niro are two of the most accomplished actors of all-time with Ford upholding the reputation of playing the good-guy character.

Meanwhile, De Niro has often portrayed darker characters in movies like Taxi Driver, The Godfather Part II, and Goodfellas. Even in a comedy film like Meet the Parents, De Niro is genuinely terrifying.

During the span of his career, De Niro has frequently collaborated on different projects with the iconic director, which includes the hit 2023 movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Cape Fear is one of the most successful psychological thrillers that revolves around the character of Max Cady a man who just got out of prison and is seeking revenge against the lawyer, Sam Bowden, who put him away.

