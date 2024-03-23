 
Kensington Palace 'fails to protect' Kate Middleton?

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Kensington Palace is being slammed for not protecting Princess Kate Middleton.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales shared a video statement in which she announced her cancer diagnosis.

Kate shared that she's in the early stages of treatment as she and her family are trying to navigate through this “incredibly tough” phase of life.

Without disclosing any details about the nature of her cancer, Kensington Palace stated that its confident that Kate will soon "make a full recovery” and requested for everyone to give the princess some privacy.

However, a British journalist named Isabel Oakeshott appeared on TalkTV and criticized the palace for leaving Kate “hanging out to dry” over the Mother’s Day photo controversy.

“I think so much mayhem was going on. I think clearly there was something so much bigger that we didn’t know about that actually, perhaps it's not that big a deal but the truth was that she was hung out to dry over that,” she said.

Her comments come after Kate was heavily criticised for sharing a “manipulated” picture with her children Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she had apologized in a statement later.

