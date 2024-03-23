 
Piers Morgan accused of ‘harassing' Kate Middleton into announcing cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

File Footage

Piers Morgan landed in hot waters after he shared the video of Kate Middleton announcing her cancer on his social media account.

The famous talk show host previously urged the Princess of Wales to “explain” what was going on as people of social media speculated bizarre theories regarding her whereabouts.

During a recent episode of his Uncensored show, Morgan told Kate and Prince William to ditch the late Queen Elizabeth’s motto of “never complain, never explain.”

He even appeared on TMZ's Where is Kate Middleton? Special and said that he is not “convinced” that Kate’s Mother’s Day photo was taken a week before she posted it online.

Yesterday, soon after the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis, several users on X (previously Twitter) slammed Morgan for “harassing” her into giving a statement.

“You should be ashamed of yourself for harassing the Princess into having to make a statement,” one user commented after he shared Kate’s statement.

“Leave her alone with her family. Chemo is extremely hard work,” one fan urged the host, while another added, “You should be ashamed of yourself piers.”

“You should apologize for participating in the TMZ money grabbing sham that harassed this woman,” another commented.

One angry user asked, “Are you happy that you now know? After you seemed to think you had the right to know the well being and medical history of a person you had no right to question?”

“You shoud apologise. Your behaviour has been an utter disgrace [SIC],” another chimed in.

