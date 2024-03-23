 
Kate Middleton cancer battle: Olivia Munn pays tribute amid own cancer treatment

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Olivia Munn has voiced her support for Princess Kate as she battles cancer
When Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in a video message, many celebrities praised her bravery and grace, including Olivia Munn and Catherin Zeta-Jones.

Munn led celebrities in paying tribute to the Princess of Wales: “Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best.”

This comes nearly a week after the X Men star shared her own journey with breast cancer. She took to Instagram months after her diagnosis. Munn has already had a double mastectomy and is undergoing treatment.


In a heartbreaking post she recalled having high-fived her sister after they both came out negative for cancer genes. However, her OBGYN went for more tests and calculated her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, which was high. She then had an MRI and a biopsy, which revealed that the actress had “an aggressive, fast-moving cancer” in both breasts.

She shared: “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry.”

Munn added that she took her time in sharing the diagnosis to “let people see me when I have energy” and because she “needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing”.

