Prince Harry told ‘it is time for love' amid Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has been urged to practice love against Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, amid the Royal Family health crisis.



The Princess of Wales, who has recently announced their cancer diagnosis, admitted that she needed patience and support from her admirers.

In a video message, Kate shared: "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Amid this, Harry has been asked to stay kind to his sister-in-law and show public support towards his brother.

PR expert Jane Owen suggests: I would strongly advise them to make a strong public display of support," she said, adding that it is their "only choice.”

She then notes: "They [Harry and Meghan] above everyone can relate to wanting privacy and not being allowed it," Jane continued. "This is a time for love. This is a time for family. This is a time for support and kindness. William will need his brother now more than ever and their children will need their aunt and uncle."