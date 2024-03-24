Usher marks 20 years of fourth studio album ‘Confessions’

Ushe­r recently marked this mile­stone anniversary of his best-se­lling, chart-topping record Confessions. The album's melodie­s captivated audiences far and wide­ with its success.

The 45-year-old singe­r shared gratefulness through Instagram for his fans' long-lasting de­dication and support spanning over two decades.

Accompanied by a nostalgic compilation video showcasing iconic visuals from the album, he penned a heartfelt message and captione­d, “20 y0pears ago today, we dropped the iconic ‘Confessions’ album, which is now 14x Platinum. Making it the highest RIAA certified album by a male soloist released this century.”

Usher also conveyed his appreciation for fans who have been consistent throughout his journey and offered unwavering support, he continued in the caption, “The love and support from my Day 1s has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you for rocking with me through every lyric, every beat, and every confession”, before referring to his fourth studio album as a ‘masterpiece'.

Before concluding his post, the pop icon made a commitment and looked ahead to the future as he shared, “Here’s to the memories, the vibes, and the timeless music that continues to move us. Let’s keep making history!!”.

It is worth mentioning here that the Standing Next To You singer recently headlined the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

The Dallas, Texas native paid tribute to R&B legends and performed hits from his extensive career.

He was also joined by six guests including Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am, Ludacris, H.E.R. and Lil Jon.

Now the Grammy-winning artist will kick off his USHER: Part Present Future tour in August, which will feature many tracks from his illustrious career including char-toppers from his certified triple-platinum, Confessions.