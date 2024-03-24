 
King Charles going above and beyond for Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

King Charles is reportedly going well above what he can for Prince Harry despite cancer battle

King Charles has reportedly been going above and beyond for Prince Harry despite his battle with cancer.

These claims have been shared by royal commentator Rebecca English.

She touched on the topic in a live Q&A session for The Daily Mail where people from around the world asked candid queries.

One of them was about the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK.

To this she said, “I have asked this question many times, of many people. And I know however egregious the Sussexes' behaviour, the King believes it would be punitive to do this and would not want to humiliate his son.”

While “some see this as a weakness, but many others think it is a sign of a man who simply loves his son, however personally disappointed he is.”

Not to mention, “Harry has already said he plans to return to the UK in the coming months and I do think he will bring his children with him at some point.”

In the eyes of Ms English, “my best guess is Balmoral over the summer” as “there are a number of properties on the estate, so other family members wouldn't have to be under the same roof - and there is a lot of space if it gets too much. The estate is also exceptionally private, compared to places such as Windsor and Sandringham.”

But in regards to Meghan Markle and her potential return, the expert ended the conversation.

