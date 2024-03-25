Anne Hathaway reflects on how she found 'an angel' in Christopher Nolan

Anne Hathaway just recalled how she garnered online hate post her Oscar win for starring in the 2012 film, Les Miserables.

The 41-year-old actress spoke to Vanity Fair in a cover story interview where she explained how she was widely disliked as she remembered googling herself and the top results were articles revolving around the gist of “Why does everyone hate Anne Hathaway?”

Hathaway told the outlet how the Oppenheimer director, Christopher Nolan, helped her not only gain a positive public image but in her own self-esteem too.

“A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online,” Hathaway stated.

Reflecting on how Nolan saved her image, she told the outlet, “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.”

With respect to the conversation, Anne Hathaway referred to her role of Dr. Amelia Brand, a NASA scientist in Nolan’s 2014 space epic Interstellar.