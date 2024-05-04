 

Khloé Kardashian fights back against Photoshop allegations

Khloé Kardashian revealed she had surgery following Photoshop allegations

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Khloé Kardashian takes a stand for herself against body shaming

Khloé Kardashian took a strong stand against the accusations of photo editing.

In the post shared on Instagram, which featured Khloé in a sleek black bikini on a yacht, some followers speculated that the image had been photoshopped, particularly focusing on her legs.

In response, Khloé revealed that her legs are naturally different from each other due to having undergone three surgeries.

The reality TV star addressed the accusations head-on in the comments section of her post.

One commenter provocatively asked for a picture of the "original Khloe Kardashian," to which the Good American founder sharply responded, "@peaches.creamy yes… search her on Google. Don’t try and be slick here."

Another follower commented on the apparent disparity in her leg appearance.

Khloé humorously replied, "lol that’s my legs. I have two different legs. They will be different. And one of them has had 3 knee surgeries but I love them."

While some users continued to express skepticism, others praised the Kardashians star for her openness and resilience in dealing with such public criticism as one commented, "@khloekardashian well said"

