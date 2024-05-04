 

Kylie Jenner breaks silence over family plans amid Timothee Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner opens up about having third child following pregnancy rumors with current beau Timothee Chalamet

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Kylie Jenner spoke up about having a third child amid pregnancy rumors with current boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.  

The beauty mogul is always in news for her professional and personal life and now while she navigates the speculations about her possible pregnancy with the Dune star, she also has recently launched her empire to India in April 2024.  

Nonetheless, as she graced the cover for Homme girls, the 26-year-old opened up about her immediate future. 

The youngest Jenner sister revealed that after two kids, namely Stormi Webster and Aire Webster, she doesn’t have a plan right now or a specific  number of kids in mind,  before adding, “I think that whatever happens is meant to happen”. 

“I believe things are written for us”, she began explaining, “Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions”. 

The entrepreneur also touched on subjects of motherhood and how it changed her perspective of beauty, to which she replied, “Oh, it’s changed so much”. 

Revealing that becoming a mother made her more inclined towards self-love she continued, “It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me.” 

“I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me”, she added. 

Moreover, she talked about experiencing life at such a young age and reminisced, “It’s really such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age”.

“I’ve never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities”, she concluded. 

