Ryan Gosling says no to dark roles for rare reason

Ryan Gosling is reportedly deeply influenced by his family when it comes to making career decisions.

As fans will know, Ryan is no stranger to portraying a vast variety of character’s ranging from Barbie’s Ken to The Fall Guy’s Colt Seavers, but as per new findings he does not want to take on a dark role anymore.

Spilling the beans on the reason behind this decision, Ryan told the Wall Street Journal in a recent interview, “I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place.”

He went on to explain, “This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us.”

“The decisions I make, I make them with Eva, and we make them with our family in mind first,' he also mentioned.

Revealing the time when he made this choice, Ryan dished, “I think La La Land was the first. It was sort of like, oh, this will be fun for them too, because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing,'

Wrapping up the chat, he also confessed, “I think it’s happened when I had kids really, you start to be way more conscious of everything you do and everything you’ve ever done and everything you will do if you get a chance to do it.”