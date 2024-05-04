Trevor Noah makes rare comment about single life: ‘It doesn't bother me'

Trevor Noah opens up about marriage and bachelorhood at the age of 40

Trevor Noah addressed living a single life at the age of 40 and revealed what society deemed him to be.

Speaking at a recent episode of What Now? podcast, the South African comedian opened up about his relationship status.

He revealed, “Society has deemed me a loser, whether I like it or not”, before further explaining that it doesn’t “bother [him] at all" if people think of him that way.

“Being married is like you've served. There's a certain honor that comes with it”, he added, “If you've never been married, there's this weird thing that people do to you where they treat you like you're not a serious person in life."

The television host also noted that there are so many places or events in the society “based around the plus-ones", recalling events where he was denied bringing a friend where others attended with their spouses.

“I'm like, 'This idiot got married six months ago. They don't even know this person and you're going to tell me that I can't come with my best friend, who I can tell you every intimate detail about?'”, he expressed.

The comedian shared his belief that marriage is not necessarily proof of a strong connection between two people but voiced that “sometimes the most significant others in your life are your friends”.

“Sometimes they yield benefits, and sometimes they add value to my holdings”, he added before concluding, "Obviously, there is no one way to live life”.

Notable to mention, the 40-year-old had been in previous relationships with Dua Lipa and Minka Kelly.