Rosamund Pike joins 'Now You See Me' cast for a 'pivotal' role

Lionsgate press release announced that Rosamund Pike is now a part of the magic-crime thriller

Rosamund Pike joins 'Now You See Me' cast for a 'pivotal' role

Now You See Me 3 will be seeing a stellar addition to its cast in the face of Rosamund Pike.

According to a Lionsgate press release, reported by Variety, the Emmy award-winning actress will be joining the ensemble of the blockbuster magic-crime thriller to play a “pivotal role.”

Original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco Morgan Freeman and Mark Ruffalo will be reprising their roles with Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt joining the crew as new characters.

Rosamund’s addition comes amid a plot line where the movie will be introducing a fresh generation of magicians while bringing audiences back to the robber illusionists known as the Four Horseman.

The update comes after Jesse, who played the role of Daniel Atlas, confirmed in April that the production will begin in “two months”.

“It’s wonderful,” Jesse shared during an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

He also revealed that he had “read the script” for the upcoming installment and branded it as “really great”.