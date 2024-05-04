Chris Pine recalls breakthrough role 'Princess Diaries 2'

Chris Pine reminisced about the day he got a role in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

During an interview for Sunday TODAY, Pine talked about the time when he landed the role in the film which marked a significant turning point in his acting journey.

The Star Trek actor shared that a that time he was struggling to make ends meet, dealing with financial difficulties.

He recalled the moment he got the call, "I got a call from my agent saying I booked the job, and I pulled over to the side of the freeway, and they said, ‘You’re getting paid $65,000,' It was like they had just told me I’d make $15 million."

"I had an overdraft on my bank account. It was like $400 over. I was going to have to ask my parents for money, and then I got that 65," he added.

Pine further revealed, "And I owed my parents rent money, But that is a wild feeling. I’ll never forget that."

For Pine Princess Diaries 2 led to further significant opportunities, including leading roles in Just My Luck and the Star Trek reboot, where he played Captain Kirk.

In the same conversation, Pine also expressed interest in reprising his role as Nicholas Devereaux in the potential third installment of The Princess Diaries.