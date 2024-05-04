Charlie Puth announces new song 'Hero' for Taylor Swift?

Charlie Puth's announcement comes after Taylor Swift name dropped him in 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift seemingly pushed Charlie Puth to release his new track Hero.

In her album’s title track The Tortured Poets Department, the pop star name dropped Charlie as she crooned, “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”

The 32-year-old singer recently addressed the lyrics and how it's prompting the release of some new music from him.

Taking to his TikTok account, Charlie penned while debuting the intro of his new track, “These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you.”

“This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’ Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it,” he continued.



Extending his subtle gratitude to Taylor, Charlie further said, “So… I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are.”