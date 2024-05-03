 

Netflix 'Emily in Paris' gets major season 4 update

'Netflix' excites fans with major announcement related to the season 4 of 'Emily in Paris'

May 03, 2024

Netflix’s beloved show Emily in Paris is soon returning to the small screens.

During Netflix is a Joke festival at Los Angeles, Netflix announced that the fourth season of Emily in Paris will be out soon, but it will be split in two parts.

As per the findings of What’s on Netflix, Part 1 of Emily in Paris season 4 will be dropped on Netflix on 15th August 2024 whereas viewers will have to wait for nearly a month for streaming Part 2, which will premiere on 12th September 2024.

For the unfamiliar, the blockbuster comedy show is set against the backdrop of the 'city of love' Paris, where a happy-go-lucky marketeer from America, Emily, played by Lily Collins, navigates through the ups and downs of a new workplace and life in a foreign city.

The show revolves around Emily’s journey of personal and professional growth as she struggles between saving friendships and complex romantic relationships.

In season 4 of this rom-com, Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold are likely to return. However, the confirmed cast has not been revealed yet. 

