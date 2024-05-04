Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas join forces for upcoming ‘dark comic tale'

Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas have joined forces for an upcoming thriller suspense, Eden, by Ron Howard.

According to Deadline, the movie is based “on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos, the movie charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness”.

The said movie, which was previously named as Origin of Species, is based on real events with director Howard admitting that he’s been working on the plot with writer Noah Pink for 15 years.

As for the star-studded cast of the film, Anyone But You’s Sweeney will be joining hands with Ballerina’s Ana alongside Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace, Daniel Brühl and Richard Roxburgh.

The upcoming flick is described as, “darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos.”

“They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life”, added the movie makers.

Producing the project are Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, while Howard will also serve as a producer under his production banner Imagine Entertainment. Also joining the anticipated project is composing maestro Hans Zimmer.

The shooting began in late November in Australia with few parts filmed in Galapagos and has now reportedly wrapped up, an update provided by the director himself via an Instagram post.

Nonetheless, further details on Eden’s release are yet to be announced.

