Jennifer Lopez shrugs off online bullies with Ben Affleck's support

Ben Affleck lifts Jennifer Lopez’s spirits as tour faces low ticket sales, claims insider

Ben Affleck is proving to be a doting husband by lifting his wife Jennifer Lopez’s spirits as her upcoming tour faces low ticket sales.



According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer-actor has been having a hard time dealing with online hate as tickets for her upcoming tour have failed to sell.

Several of her concerts were cancelled, with officials citing scheduling conflicts. However, social media users are convinced no one in interested to attend JLo’s gigs.

Lopez even had to rebrand the tour from “This Is Me... Now” to “This Is Me... Live: The Greatest Hits” in an effort to attract more fans.

While Lopez struggles professionally, she is being supported by her beloved husband and their blended brood, comprising of her twins and Affleck’s three kids, he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

"Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her,” the insider revealed. “They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone.”

"They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities,” the source shared, adding, "Jen has not been paying much attention to any outside hate.”

“She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some," the continued. "She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her."