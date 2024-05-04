Britney Spears' mom Lynn 'unfazed' by recent accusations

Britney Spears accused her mom of 'causing a scene' and calling the paramedics at Chateau Marmont hotel

Britney Spears' mother wants to be there for her no matter what.

On Friday, the Toxic singer was escorted out by the paramedics at Chateau Marmont hotel, LA, after an alleged fight broke out between her and her on-and-off beau Paul Soliz.

However, Britney later clarified on her Instagram she just twisted her ankle and accused Lynn Spears of setting up the entire scene.

“I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot — just to show proof,” the Circus songstress said in the video, adding, “It’s so bad. F****** idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I feel — embarrassed myself and that’s it,” she said.

Britney further added, “I know my mom was involved !!!” she wrote, “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news was out.”

However, Lynn remains unfazed by her words.

According to Daily Mail, the 68-year-old mother was asked at LAX if she would "always be there" for Britney "no matter what,” to which she nodded.