BTS fans over the moon with Kim Seok-jin set to reunite with them

On the edge of completing his mandatory military service in South Korea, Kim Seok-jin has teased fans with a video message sparking excitement among the BTS fans.



Known as the eldest member of the group, he carried two lit candles of number seven—highlighting the remaining days of his discharge from the service, which is reportedly 12 June 2024.

“Message from #Jin: Mar 2024. D-77!! Time flies. Let’s go, let’s go! # Jin of March # ARMY_lover # MissYouSeokjinnie # Army, just wait for 77days #JIN,” the caption reads.

Under the comment section, fans poured their support for their pop icon.

“He is waiting and counting down just like us. I miss him more,” one commented.

Another added, “Yeah…. we can’t dare measure the depth of his love.”

Kim’s conscription came early compared to the rest of the seven-member group in December 2022.