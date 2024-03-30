 
Selena Gomez cheers on Steven Martin's new documentary: 'Truly an icon'

March 30, 2024

Selena Gomez doesn’t want Steve Martin's career to go unnoticed.

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram story on Friday and vouched for her Only Murders in the Building costar by sharing a snapshot watching his new documentary STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces.

“It pains me to know how many people may not know truly about Steve’s life,” Selene penned about Steve's new Apple TV+ project.

She continued, “He’s truly an icon and tried and never gave up … my dear friend you are extraordinary."

On Friday, the streaming platform released a two-part documentary which chronicles the 78-year-old actor and comedian's decades-long career.

Directed and produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville, the film includes never-before-seen interviews with Martin and details on his stand-up and cinematic careers.

The admiration between the actors happens to be two-way as previously Selena also shared a picture of white roses from Steve and Martin Short which she received on the first day of filming season 4 of OMITB.

“We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty," a note with the flowers read.

