Prince Harry loses Royal status as Americans view him as ‘just a dude’

Prince Harry has lost his Royal status after giving up his titles to live a life in America with his beloved wife, Meghan Markle.



Speaking with The Express, a US celebrity revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not as popular in the states after losing their royal titles.

While the Americans view the members of the Royal family like "a novelty" and "Disney World," they do not share the same view for Harry and Meghan.

Huey Morgan, former Fun Lovin Criminals star, said people are "obsessed" with the Royals and are curious to know what goes on inside the Palace.

But when it comes to the Sussexes, he claimed that their popularity isn't as high after they became a part of "the Hollywood clique.”

"They gave up their royal titles right, so he's just a dude living in America like 340 million other people,” he commented.

"I don't think people in America really look at them as royalty, I think they look at Charles, William and his wife as royalty, and he [Harry] is like the dude that skipped, you know."