 
menu

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' star Chance Perdomo dies tragically at 27

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo dies tragically at 27
 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' star Chance Perdomo dies tragically at 27

Chance Perdomo has passed away tragically at the age of 27.

The young actor’s death, who was known for his roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, was confirmed by his publicist who told Variety that he died due to a motorcycle accident.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved,” he said.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother,” the publicist further added.

Gen V producers also expressed their grief in a joint statement, saying, “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.”

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight,” they added.

More From Entertainment:

Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'rumors' of working with Johnny Depp

Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'rumors' of working with Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle ‘trouble' as Prince Harry needs ‘moral support' in UK

Meghan Markle ‘trouble' as Prince Harry needs ‘moral support' in UK
Prince Harry upset as Prince William realises Camilla is not ‘monster'

Prince Harry upset as Prince William realises Camilla is not ‘monster'

Diddy's son Christian 'King' breaks cover after arrest

Diddy's son Christian 'King' breaks cover after arrest
King Charles ‘has to listen to doctors' despite cancer ‘frustration'

King Charles ‘has to listen to doctors' despite cancer ‘frustration'

Prince Harry loses Royal status as Americans view him as ‘just a dude'

Prince Harry loses Royal status as Americans view him as ‘just a dude'
Selena Gomez cheers on Steven Martin's new documentary: 'Truly an icon'

Selena Gomez cheers on Steven Martin's new documentary: 'Truly an icon'
Prince William proves to be doting husband to cancer stricken Kate Middleton video

Prince William proves to be doting husband to cancer stricken Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to be ‘relatable' to bring back popularity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to be ‘relatable' to bring back popularity
Tom Cruise, Elsina Khayrova breakup was incited by her ex: Insider

Tom Cruise, Elsina Khayrova breakup was incited by her ex: Insider
Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider video

Ben Affleck made Jennifer Garner's life ‘hell' but she's ‘finally happy': Insider

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided video

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems unbothered in second appearance after homes raided