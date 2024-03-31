Meghan Markle views herself as Princess Diana's heir

Meghan Markle’s alleged bid to view herself as a new Diana has just been brought to light by experts.

Famed royal author and expert Tom Quinn issued these claims.

It has all been shared during his candid chat with The Mirror where Mr Quinn accused the Duchess of plotting and planning her lifestyle brand launch to coincide with Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement.

According to Mr Quinn, “Meghan has calculated that the Kate health mystery and King Charles’ illness mean there is more attention on the Royal Family than usual, and that she might be able to benefit from some of that attention.”

“It’s really significant that Meghan‘s new American Riviera Orchard brand was launched on the same date as the Diana award – Meghan has always seen herself as Diana’s heir,” he also added.

“She sees herself as suffering because of the media, just as she feels Diana suffered, but on this side of the pond at least, there will be a huge amount of criticism that she is just trying to cash in on Diana’s legacy,” he also added before signing off.