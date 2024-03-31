Netflix unveils exciting TV shows and movies coming in April 2024

Netflix is gearing up for a bunch of new movies, TV shows, and series in April 2024.
Whether you like exciting action, comedies or interesting stories, Netflix has everything for everyone.
The list also includes new episodes of your favorite shows, funny stand-up comedy specials, and lots of great movies to watch.
Here's a quick look at what's coming on Netflix:
TV Shows coming on Netflix:
- Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
- Don’t Hate the Player
- The Circle Season 6
- Ripley
- Don’t Hate the Player
- Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
- I Woke Up A Vampire Season 2
- Parasyte: The Grey
- Spirit Rangers Season 3
- Meekah Season 2
Movies coming to Netflix:
- The Matrix Trilogy
- Baby Driver
- Split
- Battleship
- Mortal Engines
- Happy Gilmore
- Inside Man: Most Wanted
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story
- How to Be Single
- The Land Before Time