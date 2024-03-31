King Charles personally shares major update on his health

Britain’s King Charles has personally shared major update on his health after attending Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel.



The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla greeted well-wishers and members of the public in the lower ward of Windsor Castle after attending the service amid King Charles cancer treatment.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared King Charles photos, saying “His Majesty, accompanied by Queen Camilla, has undertaken a walkabout at St George’s Chapel, shaking as many hands as possible.

"‘I’m doing my best,’ he joked when urged to get well soon.”

The royal author further tweeted, “The King seemed in genuinely excellent spirits as he chatted to well wishers, received cards and promised to pass on good wishes to the Princess of Wales.”

Another royal expert Richard Palmer also took to X and shared King Charles video with caption, “The King, who is undergoing cancer treatment, says: “I’m doing my best” after being urged to get well soon.”



